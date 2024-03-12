Booker (ankle) ended Monday's 117-111 victory over the Cavaliers with 27 points (11-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one block across 38 minutes.

Booker showed no signs of being bothered by his sprained ankle in his first game back in action since March 2. He was cold from beyond the arc but scored effectively overall and facilitated well while only committing two turnovers. Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant combined for 88 points on 52.2 percent shooting, turning in the sort of collective performance that the Suns envisioned when adding Beal to the mix this offseason.