Booker contributed 30 points (13-27 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 43 minutes during Tuesday's 116-104 loss to Milwaukee.

Booker was once again the offensive engine for the team, but his effort wasn't enough to upend the Bucks in the potential NBA Finals preview. It's clear that Kevin Durant (ankle) is the missing piece the Suns need to turn the corner. The losses of Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson have hurt them, leaving Booker and Chris Paul to handle a heavy load. Few players have been as prolific as Booker during the month of March. Over the last seven games, the All-Star averaged 34.6 points, 5.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds.