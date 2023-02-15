Booker finished Tuesday's 120-109 win over the Kings with 32 points (13-20 FG, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes.

Booker has played under 30 minutes in each of his first three games since returning from a six-week absence due to a left groin strain, but the limited playing time didn't stop him from turning in an efficient scoring performance Tuesday, though it was lacking in its usual production from three-point range. He could be on a light minutes limit once again Thursday against the Clippers, but look for Booker to be free of restrictions following the All-Star break.