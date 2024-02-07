Booker accumulated 32 points (12-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-10 FT), one rebound and four assists across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 victory over the Bucks.

Booker made plays all over the court on night where Phoenix's elites kept the ball for themselves. The Suns only recorded 17 assists in the contest but shot 50.6 percent as a team, indicating a formula that favored on-the-ball playmaking over ball distribution. Booker certainly took matters into his own hands often, and playing alongside Bradley Beal has allowed Booker to be more aggressive. Booker has averaged 30.8 points, 6.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 15 games since Beal's return.