Booker finished Sunday's Game 1 against the Clippers with 40 points (15-29 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

It was a masterful performance from Booker, who was aggressive from the start and dominated the Clippers' defense with jumpshot after jumpshot. Booker's triple-double was the first of his career (regular season or playoffs), and he joined Charles Barkley as the only Suns players to post a 40-point triple double in the postseason. Booker handled more playmaking duties with Chris Paul (COVID-19 protocols) sidelined, but he could return to a more scoring-focused role in Paul is cleared to return before Tuesday's Game 2.