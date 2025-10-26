Booker amassed 31 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes during Saturday's 133-111 loss to the Nuggets.

It's the second time in three games to begin the season that Booker has dropped 31 points. The 28-year-old guard is seeing sky-high usage in the early going on a Suns roster that got stripped of established offensive talent in the offseason, and much of his production so far has come at the charity stripe -- Booker's averaging 10.3 free-throw attempts, a huge bump from the 6.4 he averaged in 2024-25.