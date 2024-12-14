Booker racked up 34 points (13-27 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 134-126 win over the Jazz.
The veteran guard led all scorers on the night as he posted his highest point total since Nov. 17, when he dropped 44 on the Timberwolves. Booker has topped 20 points in nine straight games, averaging 28.2 points, 6.3 assists, 3.8 boards, 2.9 threes and 1.2 steals over that stretch.
