Suns' Devin Booker: Pours in team-high 24
Booker scored 24 points (8-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 assists and four rebounds Monday night during a 131-111 win against the Jazz.
Logging his second double-double of the calendar year, Booker and Ricky Rubio (11 dimes) combined to easily outpace the collective Jazz assist total. In his fifth season, Booker has remained a top fantasy option at shooting guard, and he holds the sixth-highest scoring average in the league.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...