Suns' Devin Booker: Pours in team-high 24

Booker scored 24 points (8-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 assists and four rebounds Monday night during a 131-111 win against the Jazz.

Logging his second double-double of the calendar year, Booker and Ricky Rubio (11 dimes) combined to easily outpace the collective Jazz assist total. In his fifth season, Booker has remained a top fantasy option at shooting guard, and he holds the sixth-highest scoring average in the league.