Booker provided 47 points (19-27 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 42 minutes during Tuesday's 136-130 win over the Clippers in Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Booker was a class above in the victory, guiding the Suns into the second round of the playoffs where they will face off against the Nuggets. The Clippers were far from their best in this series, affording the Suns a bit of wiggle room when it came to playing at their absolute best. The Nuggets will be another story, themselves coming off a dominant series win over the Timberwolves. In what should be an enthralling matchup, Booker will need to be at his best once again should they hope to advance to the Conference Finals.