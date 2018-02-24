Suns' Devin Booker: Powers through shooting struggles Friday
Booker registered 27 points (7-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 11-13 FT), four assists and one rebound across 37 minutes in Friday's 128-117 loss to the Clippers.
Booker was far from sharp from the field, but he helped make up for it with a near-perfect showing from the charity stripe. The third-year guard drew even with T.J. Warren for the team lead in scoring and has averaged 27.5 points in his last two contests. He's also taken 20 shot attempts in each of those games, which is indicative of the level of usage he's capable of on any given night.
