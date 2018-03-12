Suns' Devin Booker: Practices Monday, probable for Tuesday

Booker (triceps) participated in practice Monday and has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Booker missed Saturday's game against the Hornets with a sore triceps, but after going through practice Monday without issue, he's fully expected to play against the Cavaliers. Look for official confirmation on his availability to be provided following Tuesday's morning shootaround, though if all goes as planned, the Suns superstar should be back in the starting lineup. Fantasy owners should be ready to get Booker activated as usual. Along with Booker, both Josh Jackson and T.J. Warren are expected to rejoin the lineup as well, which should mean the team is nearly at full strength.