Suns' Devin Booker: Practices Monday

Booker (back) practiced Monday, Bob Young of The Athletic reports.

Booker has missed the last three games due to lingering back spasms but was a full participant in Monday's team practice and it appears likely that the former first-round pick will make his return sometime this week. An update regarding Booker's status for Tuesday's contest at Indiana should surface soon.

More News
Our Latest Stories