Suns' Devin Booker: Practices Monday
Booker (back) practiced Monday, Bob Young of The Athletic reports.
Booker has missed the last three games due to lingering back spasms but was a full participant in Monday's team practice and it appears likely that the former first-round pick will make his return sometime this week. An update regarding Booker's status for Tuesday's contest at Indiana should surface soon.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...