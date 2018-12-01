Suns' Devin Booker: Practices Saturday

Booker (foot) practiced Saturday, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Booker was a late scratch Friday against the Magic due to a sore foot. Things appear to be trending positively for Booker, as he was able to practice Saturday ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Lakers. He should tentatively be considered questionable for the contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories