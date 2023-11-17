Booker (calf) is probable for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Probable tags after players return from a lengthy absence are par for the course. Booker looked great in his return to action Wednesday against Minnesota, scoring 31 points with five assists and four rebounds in 26 minutes.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Posts 31 points in return•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Returning from five-game absence•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Officially deemed probable•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Trending toward return Wednesday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Officially ruled out Sunday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Unlikely to play Sunday•