Suns' Devin Booker: Probable with thumb injury
Booker is probable for Saturday's matchup against the Kings due to a thumb injury, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Booker has emerged from Friday's loss to the Warriors with a thumb injury, but he's expected to play. This month, he's averaging 24.2 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 35.6 minutes.
