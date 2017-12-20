Suns' Devin Booker: Progresses to wind sprints

Booker (groin) has progressed to doing wind sprints, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Until word emerges otherwise, Booker's anticipated return date of Dec. 29 remains. But, it's encouraging that he's progressing well in his recovery. In his stead, Josh Jackson and Troy Daniels have been seeing extended run and will likely continue to do so while Booker remains sidelined.

