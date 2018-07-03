Suns' Devin Booker: Progressing towards max extension

Booker and the Suns are nearing an agreement on a five-year, $158 million max contract extension, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

There was reportedly some recent tension when Booker's close friend Tyler Ulis was released by the organization, but it appears the two sides were still able to work things out and an agreement could be finalized as soon as this upcoming weekend. Over his first three years in the league, Booker has quickly established himself as an elite offensive talent and is coming off a 2017-18 campaign where he averaged 24.9 points, while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from deep. Whether the deal ultimately gets completed or not, Booker should be the go-to option again this season for the Suns.