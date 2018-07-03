Suns' Devin Booker: Progressing towards max extension
Booker and the Suns are nearing an agreement on a five-year, $158 million max contract extension, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
There was reportedly some recent tension when Booker's close friend Tyler Ulis was released by the organization, but it appears the two sides were still able to work things out and an agreement could be finalized as soon as this upcoming weekend. Over his first three years in the league, Booker has quickly established himself as an elite offensive talent and is coming off a 2017-18 campaign where he averaged 24.9 points, while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from deep. Whether the deal ultimately gets completed or not, Booker should be the go-to option again this season for the Suns.
More News
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...