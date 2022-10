Booker accumulated 33 points (11-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 44 minutes during Friday's 113-111 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

Booker is red-hot to begin the season, scoring a total of 61 points over the first two games of the season. Booker scored 30-plus points in 28 of 68 games last season, and he should crush that total if he stays at this pace.