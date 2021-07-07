Booker finished with 27 points (8-21 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six assists, three steals and two rebounds in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 118-105 victory over Milwaukee.

The Suns are off and rolling thanks to a well-balanced performance, including 27 points for Booker, who despite still struggling from the field, made sure his impact was felt on both ends of the floor. With Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton both stepping up once again, Booker was able to take a more subdued approach, picking his moments and consistently getting to the line. Game 2 will be in Phoenix on Thursday and Booker will be looking to ensure the Suns make the most of the homecourt advantage.