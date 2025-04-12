Booker notched 18 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 117-98 win over the Spurs.

Booker's early exit wasn't surprising considering the winning margin after three quarters, and with the playoffs out of reach, the Suns had no reason to risk injury with the superstar. Despite the dismal end to the 2024-25 campaign, Booker's seasonal averages were excellent once again. With almost perfect attendance, he's averaged 25.6 points, 7.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds over 75 games.