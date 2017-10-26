Suns' Devin Booker: Puts up 17 in loss
Booker recorded 17 points (7-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 97-88 win over the Jazz.
Booker took a bit of a back seat to T.J Warren on Wednesday, but Booker remains Phoenix's primary offensive threat. Warren's play coupled with the rise of Josh Jackson and other playmakers give glimmers of hope for a team struggling to find an identity. Booker could and should be the cohesive element needed to bind this team into a viable unit. You could consider this an off-night for Booker, but he's still rosterable in all formats.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores team-high 22 in win•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: In starting lineup Saturday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable to play Saturday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Flirts with triple-double in loss•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Ice cold from field Wednesday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 31 in return to floor•
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season