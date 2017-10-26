Suns' Devin Booker: Puts up 17 in loss

Booker recorded 17 points (7-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 97-88 win over the Jazz.

Booker took a bit of a back seat to T.J Warren on Wednesday, but Booker remains Phoenix's primary offensive threat. Warren's play coupled with the rise of Josh Jackson and other playmakers give glimmers of hope for a team struggling to find an identity. Booker could and should be the cohesive element needed to bind this team into a viable unit. You could consider this an off-night for Booker, but he's still rosterable in all formats.