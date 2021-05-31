Booker notched 17 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a steal across 39 minutes in Sunday's win over the Lakers.

Booker hasn't been able to clear the 20-point mark after opening the series with back-to-back 30-point performances, and it's fair to mention the star shooting guard has been struggling from the field as well -- he's made just 40.7 percent of his shots from the field, well below his mark of 48.4 percent of accuracy during the regular season. His scoring upside should be enough reason to keep him as a starter across most formats, but he seems to be moving in the wrong direction of late.