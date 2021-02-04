Booker recorded 25 points (9-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes Wednesday in the Suns' 123-101 loss to the Pelicans.

In his second game back following a four-game hiatus due to a hamstring injury, Booker led Phoenix in scoring, nearly doubling the total (13) of the team's second-highest point producer (Deandre Ayton). Still, some rust was apparent as Booker failed to knock down a three-pointer for the first time this season. He also produced only two dimes, though low assist totals have been the norm for Booker this year in his first campaign playing alongside Chris Paul.