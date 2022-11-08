Booker racked up 28 points (8-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 11-14 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 43 minutes during Monday's 100-88 loss to Philadelphia.

Booker had a minor stretch in which he couldn't reach the 20-point mark in two out of three games in late October and early November, but those games were nothing more than bumps on the road, as the star guard continues to show why he's one of the best pure scorers in The Association. Over his last five appearances, Booker is averaging 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, and even if he'll have some off games from time to time, fantasy managers shouldn't be worried about that going forward. His role as Phoenix's go-to player on offense is not under threat.