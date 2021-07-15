Booker finished Wednesday's Game 4 loss to the Bucks with 42 points (17-28 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT) and two assists in 39 minutes.

On a night when Chris Paul was uncharacteristically quiet (10 points, seven assists), Booker carried the Suns offensively for most of the game. He failed to hit a single three-pointer, but Booker continues to give Milwaukee problems in the mid-range and as a pick-and-roll ball-handler. After putting up 20 points in the first half, Booker battled foul trouble in the second and looked as though he'd committed an obvious sixth foul on a Jrue Holiday lay-up attempt with 3:40 remaining. However, the referees swallowed the whistle, enabling Booker to stay in the game, which swung back and forth until Milwaukee pulled ahead for good on a Khris Middleton jumper with 1:28 remaining. Despite the loss, it was an extremely encouraging bounceback game for Booker, who had a playoff-career-low 10 points in Sunday's Game 3 defeat.