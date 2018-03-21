Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable for Friday
Booker (hand) sat out Wednesday's practice and is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Craig Grialou of the Arizona Republic reports.
Booker has missed the last two games with a sprained right hand and the fact that he wasn't able to practice Wednesday doesn't bode well for his availability later this week. That said, Booker continues to do everything he can to get back on the court and said, "If I feel I'm healthy enough to play I'm going to play." Booker's availability will likely hinge on whether or not he can get back on the floor for practice Thursday and/or Friday's morning shootaround, so continue to monitor his status moving forward. With T.J. Warren (knee) considered doubtful, another absence from Booker would mean hefty workloads for Josh Jackson and Troy Daniels once again.
