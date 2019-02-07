Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable for Friday
Booker (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors, Bob Young of The Athletic reports.
Booker missed Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to a tight right hamstring. While the 22-year-old reportedly wants to play Friday, coach Igor Kokoskov refused to comment further on his availability, noting that he's currently questionable and the team will "go from there." Look for Booker's status to clear up after the guard tests the issue out during pregame warmups.
More News
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...