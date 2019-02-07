Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable for Friday

Booker (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors, Bob Young of The Athletic reports.

Booker missed Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to a tight right hamstring. While the 22-year-old reportedly wants to play Friday, coach Igor Kokoskov refused to comment further on his availability, noting that he's currently questionable and the team will "go from there." Look for Booker's status to clear up after the guard tests the issue out during pregame warmups.