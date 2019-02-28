Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable for Friday

Booker is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a sprained big left toe, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear exactly when Booker suffered the injury, as he most recently played 33 minutes in Monday's win over the Heat. He'll likely end up being a game-time decision Friday, but the Suns should have an update on the shooting guard's status after shootaround in the morning. If he's unable to play against New Orleans, Mikal Bridges would be in line for an expanded role in the backcourt.