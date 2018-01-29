Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable for Monday

Booker (rib) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Booker exited Sunday's game late in the fourth quarter due to injury and it's now being clarified as a right rib contusion. The fact that it's just a bruise is encouraging, but there's certainly still a chance he's unable to give it a go Monday. Look for Booker to test everything out during pregame warmups before a final word on his availability is given and if he can't take the court, guys like Isaiah Canaan, Tyler Ulis and Josh Jackson would likely see a larger workload.