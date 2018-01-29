Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable for Monday
Booker (rib) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Booker exited Sunday's game late in the fourth quarter due to injury and it's now being clarified as a right rib contusion. The fact that it's just a bruise is encouraging, but there's certainly still a chance he's unable to give it a go Monday. Look for Booker to test everything out during pregame warmups before a final word on his availability is given and if he can't take the court, guys like Isaiah Canaan, Tyler Ulis and Josh Jackson would likely see a larger workload.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Exits late Sunday with injury•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Records second 10-assist game of season•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Ejected in third quarter Friday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Fills box score in win over Nuggets•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for game-high 43 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Ragged shooting night in loss•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...