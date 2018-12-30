Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable for Monday

Booker is listed questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors with a lower back contusion, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when Booker suffered the injury or how severe the injury is. More information on his status should come out following Monday's morning shootaround or closer to tip-off. If Booker is unable to go, Kelly Oubre and Jamal Crawford could see more action.

