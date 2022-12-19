Booker has been listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers due to groin soreness, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Booker is coming off a fantastic performance against the Pelicans, where he delivered a season-high 58 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists, but it seems the effort of the massive comeback against New Orleans, as well as playing 42 minutes, took a toll on the star guard. If he can't play Monday, then Landry Shamet or Damion Lee would be in line to see more minutes.