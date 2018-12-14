Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable for Saturday

Booker (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Booker has been sidelined for the last six games with a hamstring strain, but this is the first time since suffering that injury that he has entered a game with a questionable tag. Even if Booker does not suit up for Saturday's game, it is clear that the star guard is close to making his return to the floor. Look for another update on Booker's status to come following shootaround Saturday morning.