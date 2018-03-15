Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable for Thursday
Booker (hand) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Booker reportedly jammed his hand during Wednesday's practice and while he wasn't initially placed on the injury report, the Suns are now giving him a questionable designation. During morning shootaround, Booker was shooting with his left hand due to the discomfort in his dominant right hand, which is especially concerning for Booker's availability Thursday night. There appears to be a realistic chance Booker can't play, but continue to monitor his status up until tip-off. Josh Jackson would likely pick up another start if Booker can't give it a go.
