Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable for Tuesday

Booker (hand) is listed as questionable in the game notes for Tuesday's matchup with the Kings.

Booker has missed eight straight games with a sprained right hand, but his questionable designation heading into Tuesday's contest provides at least a small amount of optimism that he could get back on the floor. The Suns have no real reason to bring Booker back in a meaningless game, so despite being questionable, there's still a decent chance he's ultimately held out. T.J. Warren (knee) is currently listed as doubtful, so whether Booker plays or not, the Suns are once again expected to be short-handed.