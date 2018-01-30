Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable for Wednesday

Booker (ribs) is officially listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic rpeorts.

Booker was forced to miss Monday's game against the Grizzlies with a rib injury despite an X-ray coming back negative. He already indicated that he hopes to return for Wednesday's contest, though the Suns will list Booker as questionable for now until they're able to reevaluate him following the team's morning shootaround Wednesday. With Booker out Monday, Isaiah Canaan started, but logged just 17 minutes. Instead, it was Tyler Ulis (30 minutes) and Josh Jackson (29 minutes) that appeared to benefit the most.