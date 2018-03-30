Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable Friday vs. Houston
Booker (hand) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Rockets, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Booker has been sidelined over the past six tilts as a result of a sprained right hand, but has been notably progressing in his recovery, taking part in a light practice Thursday. More information on his status should arrive after he tests the hand out during Friday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.