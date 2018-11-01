Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable Friday vs. Raptors

Booker (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Booker has missed the Suns' past three outings due to a strained left hamstring, and Josh Jackson has been drawing starts in his stead. More information regarding Booker's availability may arrive after he tests things out during morning shootaround.

