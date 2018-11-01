Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable Friday vs. Raptors
Booker (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Booker has missed the Suns' past three outings due to a strained left hamstring, and Josh Jackson has been drawing starts in his stead. More information regarding Booker's availability may arrive after he tests things out during morning shootaround.
More News
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...