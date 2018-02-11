Play

Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable Monday vs. Warriors

Booker (hip) is questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors, according to the Suns' game notes.

Booker has missed the past three contests due to a sore hip. If he is ruled out for a fourth consecutive game, expect new addition Elfrid Payton to make his second-straight start at point guard. Look for a decision to be made either after Monday morning shootaround or just before tip.

