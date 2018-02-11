Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable Monday vs. Warriors
Booker (hip) is questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors, according to the Suns' game notes.
Booker has missed the past three contests due to a sore hip. If he is ruled out for a fourth consecutive game, expect new addition Elfrid Payton to make his second-straight start at point guard. Look for a decision to be made either after Monday morning shootaround or just before tip.
More News
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...