Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable Saturday vs. Golden State

Booker is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Warriors due to a sprained hand, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Booker struggled playing through the injury Thursday against the Jazz, going 3-of-18 from the field in 34 minutes. He'll presumably test the hand out during morning shootaround to help make a decision, but it's possible the final call doesn't come until game-time, as was the case Thursday. If he ends up missing the game, Josh Jackson and Troy Daniels would presumably see expanded roles.

