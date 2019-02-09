Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable Sunday

Booker (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Kings, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Right hamstring soreness has prevented Booker from playing in the Suns' past two games, though it's possible he makes his return Sunday. More information on his condition should arrive following morning shootaround.

