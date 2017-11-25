Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable Sunday

The Suns have listed Booker as questionable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to a right toe inflammation, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

This is the first we are hearing about a toe injury for Booker, but he presumably sustained it in Friday's loss to the Pelicans. He struggled in the game, recording 13 points (4-13 FG, 0-5 3PT, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal across 33 minutes. If he is unable to recover in time for Sunday's contest the Suns could opt to start both Tyler Ulis and Mike James at both guard spots or instead give Troy Daniels or Josh Jackson the start at shooting guard.