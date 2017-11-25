Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable Sunday
The Suns have listed Booker as questionable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to a right toe inflammation, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
This is the first we are hearing about a toe injury for Booker, but he presumably sustained it in Friday's loss to the Pelicans. He struggled in the game, recording 13 points (4-13 FG, 0-5 3PT, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal across 33 minutes. If he is unable to recover in time for Sunday's contest the Suns could opt to start both Tyler Ulis and Mike James at both guard spots or instead give Troy Daniels or Josh Jackson the start at shooting guard.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Sends game into overtime Wednesday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores game-high 33 in Friday's win•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Not on injury report despite illness•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Sets season-high once again•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Season-high scoring total in win•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Bounces back Wednesday•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...