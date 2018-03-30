Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable Thursday vs. Houston

Booker (hand) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Rockets, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Booker has been sidelined over the past six tilts as a result of a sprained right hand, but has been notably progressing in his recovery, taking part in a light practice Thursday. More information on his status should arrive after he tests the hand out during Friday's morning shootaround.

