Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable to play Saturday
Booker is listed as questionable on the Suns' game notes heading into Saturday's matchup with the Clippers.
Booker is apparently battling contusions to his back and hip, and the Suns will wait until closer to tip-off to make a final decision on his status. It's unclear when, exactly, Booker sustained the injuries, though they likely occurred at some point during the team's loss to the Lakers on Friday night. In that contest, Booker finished with 25 points, a career-best 11 rebounds and eight assists.
