Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable to return
Booker left Sunday's game against the Hornets due to back spasms and his return is questionable, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Booker was reportedly getting stretched out in the locker room, although the Suns may play it safe and hold him out the rest of the way. He racked up seven points along with three assists over 12 minutes prior to departing.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...