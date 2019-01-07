Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable to return

Booker left Sunday's game against the Hornets due to back spasms and his return is questionable, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Booker was reportedly getting stretched out in the locker room, although the Suns may play it safe and hold him out the rest of the way. He racked up seven points along with three assists over 12 minutes prior to departing.

