Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable to return
Booker (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Lakers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Booker looked to tweak his left hamstring late in the second quarter, and the Suns went with rookie Elie Okobo in his place to begin the second half. Booker was battling an injury to the same hamstring early in the season, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the Suns exercise caution.
