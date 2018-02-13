Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable Wednesday vs. Utah

Booker (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Booker has missed four straight games as he continues to work back from a persistent hip injury, with more word on his availability for Wednesday likely arriving following morning shootaround. Over the past two games following the trade deadline, newly-acquired Elfrid Payton has flourished running the show, averaging 24.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists. Josh Jackson has also seen an increased role in Booker's absence, posting 14.3 points (18.3 shots), 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 assists across 35.0 minutes over the past four tilts.