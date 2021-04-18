Booker tallied 15 points (6-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 27 minutes in Saturday's blowout loss to the Spurs.

This was a subpar game by Booker's standards, as he struggled to find the bottom of the net and finished below 20 points for the second time in his past three games. Booker still finished second on the team in scoring on a night when the Suns shot a collective 40.0 percent from the field and made only six of 27 attempts from deep. Booker certainly has better performances ahead given his season averages of 25.7 points, 4.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds.