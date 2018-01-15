Suns' Devin Booker: Ragged shooting night in loss
Booker accounted for 15 points (5-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists and five rebounds across 33 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 loss to the Pacers.
Booker was as aggressive as usual but had trouble finding the net, leading to his third sub-40 percent shooting tally in the last five games. The 21-year-old's scoring total was his lowest since Nov. 21 as well, and he failed to drain multiple threes for the first time since Dec. 5. Despite the downturn Sunday, Booker is averaging an impressive 23.3 points, 6.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 34.5 minutes in six January contests.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores game-high 27 points Friday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores game-high 21 points Friday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores team-high 17 points Wednesday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores game-high 34 points Tuesday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for 32 in loss•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Drops 26 in Friday's win•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...