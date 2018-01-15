Suns' Devin Booker: Ragged shooting night in loss

Booker accounted for 15 points (5-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists and five rebounds across 33 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 loss to the Pacers.

Booker was as aggressive as usual but had trouble finding the net, leading to his third sub-40 percent shooting tally in the last five games. The 21-year-old's scoring total was his lowest since Nov. 21 as well, and he failed to drain multiple threes for the first time since Dec. 5. Despite the downturn Sunday, Booker is averaging an impressive 23.3 points, 6.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 34.5 minutes in six January contests.