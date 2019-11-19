Suns' Devin Booker: Reaches 20 points in loss
Booker scored 20 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added four assists and a rebound in 34 minutes during Monday's loss to the Celtics.
Although Booker was able to reach 20 points for the 12th time this season, he struggled with ball control for the third game in a row, finishing with five turnovers in the lopsided loss. That said, it was hardly an off night for Booker, who's about as automatic a fantasy asset as there is. Through 13 games, the 22-year-old's providing 25.5 points, 5.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 34.5 minutes.
