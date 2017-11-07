Suns' Devin Booker: Reaches 3,000 career points Monday
Booker scored 18 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding two rebounds, two steals and an assist in 35 minutes during Monday's 98-92 loss to the Nets.
While it wasn't his strongest performance of the season, Booker did pass 3,000 career points midway through the first quarter, becoming the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to hit that mark after LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony. With the Suns in full rebuild mode and no other established scorers on the roster, expect the 21-year-old to continue seeing heavy usage moving forward.
